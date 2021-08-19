Teenage British-Belgian Completes First Leg of Five-Continent Flight Around the World

News18
·3-min read

Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford took her ultralight sports plane into the skies on Wednesday on the first leg of a 52-country, five-continent flight around the world.

The intrepid 19-year-old British-Belgian dreams one day of becoming an astronaut, but for now her goal is to become the youngest woman to circumnavigate the planet flying solo.

The first leg was a short hop across the Channel from her Belgian home town of Kortrijk to England. Her three-month voyage will then take her over oceans, deserts and the vast Siberian wilderness.

She will try to avoid daunting main air hubs — apart from New York’s busy JFK airport — in her tiny 325-kilogramme (717-pound) Shark UL prop plane, and touch down instead on smaller airports and airfields for overnight rests and refuelling.

She will be on her own for flights lasting five to six hours. She has secured permission to visit countries including Greenland, Honduras, Saudi Arabia and Myanmar.

While not the youngest pilot to fly around the world solo — an 18-year-old Briton, Travis Ludlow, completed the trip in July — Rutherford is the youngest woman to attempt the feat.

“I’m really hoping to encourage girls and young women to go into aviation and STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” she said before takeoff.

“Growing up, I didn’t see many women in those fields and it was quite discouraging. So I’m hoping to change that.”

Her aerial odyssey can be followed on Rutherford’s website, FlyZolo.com, and on the TikTok social media app.

Rutherford has a satellite telephone and a radio to communicate with air traffic control in all the countries on her route, but in the cockpit she will be alone with her music and her podcasts.

There is no following plane with backup, but her support crew in Belgium — including her father, a former British air force pilot — have planned the adventure carefully, notably by setting up in advance the necessary authorisations to fly into many different national airspaces.

Crossing the Atlantic will be the first big challenge, she says, but the long trek over Siberia to Mongolia will also see her often far from civilisation if she gets into difficulties.

“I didn’t sleep very well, I’m quite nervous but I’m really excited,” she told AFP.

“Right now, I’m feeling a bit of disbelief. I think I will only start realising that I have actually started when I have landed in the UK.”

Family, friends, journalists, airport staff and the town mayor turned out at Kortrijk Wevelgem Airport to see her off — an emotional moment for her proud Belgian mother, Beatrice De Smet.

“Obviously I have a lot of mixed emotions. I’m a mum and my heart beats harder when I see her leaving like this, and with all this attention that adds to the stress, it’s not easy for her,” De Smet said as the tiny plane disappeared into the grey Flanders sky.

“But I’m extremely proud, not just of the flight that she’s going to undertake, but of the mission that lies behind it, to inspire little girls to follow their dreams and to reach for the stars.”

If everything goes according to plan, Rutherford will be arriving back in Belgium on November 4, her feet back on the ground but her eyes riveted on another horizon as she looks to pursue her engineering studies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • IAF’s C-17 aircraft from Kabul lands at Jamnagar with over 100 Indians aboard

    Jamnagar (Guj), Aug 17 (PTI) An Indian Air Force plane with over 100 persons on board landed on Tuesday at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul in Afghanistan, an official said.

  • Uttar Pradesh legislative council proceedings disrupted amid opposition protests

    Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council were adjourned for 30 minutes on Tuesday amid protests by Samajwadi Party members over the law and order issue.

  • Bypoll to RS seat from Tamil Nadu on Sept 13

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Bypoll to fill up a vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

  • Physical hearing of cases to resume in Uttarakhand HC from Aug 24

    Nainital, Aug 17 (PTI) Physical hearing of cases in the Uttarakhand High Court, which were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from August 24.  Only important cases have been heard during the period via video conferencing.    A notification issued on Monday by the Registrar General of the High Court, Dhananjay Chaturvedi contains detailed guidelines to be followed after the resumption of physical hearing of cases. PTI Corr ALM  DV DV

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Tuesday, Aug 17 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of England.

  • Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 38 to Rs 3,090 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

  • Chemical tanker overturns in Thane; none hurt

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) A tanker loaded with Methanol overturned on the Ghodbunder Road here in Maharashtra in the early hours on Tuesday, but no one was injured, a civic official said.

  • Maha: Thane district sees 133 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) With the addition of 133 more coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,433, an official said on Tuesday.

  • Chicken Ghee Roast | Spicy Karnataka Dish To Delight Your Senses

    Love it or hate it, but this dish from Karnataka will make you cry. Don't say we din't warn you. The CHICKEN GHEE ROAST, is a traditional recipe from the kitchen of Mangalorean households. Marinated chicken are roasted in ghee and cooked in spicy paste. The paste is prepared by dry roasting spices and grinding them with red chillies

  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule Announced: Get All Fixtures, Time Table And Match Details

    The ICC announced the fixtures for T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, 17 August which will be played between October 17, 2021 and November 12, 20211 in Oman and UAE. The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea while The second round – the Super12 stage – will get underway on 23 October.

  • Mercury rises in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, officials said.

  • Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourned for the day

    Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) The proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday were adjourned for the day after obituary references to six sitting members.

  • Minor among 2 killed in accident in J-K's Samba

    Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old man and his eight-year-old nephew were killed when their motorcycle skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Tuesday.   Ashu Choudhary and his nephew Harman Choudhary were on their way to Swankha Morh residence from Vijaypur late on Monday on a motorcycle when the accident occurred, they said.

  • Guar Seed futures decline on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Tuesday went down by Rs 61 to Rs 4,869 per 10 quintal in futures trade.

  • Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Aug 17

    - Stories on political developments in Afghanistan - Jaishankar arrives in New York, will chair signature Presidency events at UNSC, discuss Afghan situation - Pak calls for 'inclusive' political settlement in Afghanistan as Blinken talks to Qureshi - US state secretary talks to India's external affairs minister about situation in Afghanistan - US eases travel advisory for India - Biden warns Taliban of swift and forceful response if US personnel are attacked - US pres

  • Road accident in Rajasthan leaves four dead

    Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Four persons were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on the Ajmer-Beawar national highway in Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, police said.  Both the trucks caught fire after the collision, they said, adding the drivers and helpers of the two trucks were burnt alive.  The accident occurred when a truck carrying cement sacks rammed into another truck after crossing the divider.

  • Rajasthan: 4 killed as trucks caught fire after collision at NH 8 in Ajmer

    Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 17 (ANI): A total of four people have been reported dead as two vehicles caught fire after a collision at National Highway 8 in Rajasthan's Ajmer in the wee hours of Tuesday.

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National news schedule for Tuesday, August 17 NATIONAL -Developments relating to Afghanistan situation -Derek O'Brien, Sushmita Dev at TMC press conference -Political developments and party briefings -Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 situation and vaccination NCR -Meenakshi Lekhi, Hardeep Puri, Harsh Vardhan at Delhi BJP event -SDMC standing committee meeting -Press conference by Delhi Congress -Farmers' protest-related developments NORTH -AAP leader Arvind Kejr

  • UP: School principal suspended for not following norms for hoisting tricolour on I-Day

    Ballia (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) The principal of a primary school here has been suspended for allegedly not following norms for hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, officials said on Tuesday.

  • Uttarakhand to drop 'East Pakistan' term from caste certificates of Bengali migrants

    Dehradun, Aug 17 (PTI) The Uttarakhand cabinet has cleared a proposal to drop the word East Pakistan from caste certificates issued to members of the displaced Bengali community in the state.   An announcement to drop the term was made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier this month to which the cabinet gave its approval late on Monday.