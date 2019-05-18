Teen pregnancy in India strongly linked to child stunting: Study

Children born to teenage mothers in India are more likely to be stunted than those born to adult moms, according to the first comprehensive study to examine links between teen pregnancy and chid undernutrition in the country.India is home to more stunted children than any other country and is one of the ten countries with the largest burden of teenage pregnancy, said researchers at the US-based International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).Although marriage before the age of 18 years is illegal in India, the 2016 National Family and Health Survey (NFHS)-4 revealed that 27 per cent of girls are married before their 18th birthday and 31 per cent of married Indian women gave birth by the age of 18 years."Reducing adolescent pregnancy in India can hasten our progress towards achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to poverty, health, nutrition, general wellbeing, equity, and education," said IFPRI Research Fellow and study co-author, Phuong Hong Nguyen.The study, published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, analysed data from 60,097 mother-child pairs and examined the extent to which teenage pregnancy is associated with child undernutrition.They also explored potential social, biological, and programmatic factors linking early pregnancy to child undernutrition. The study found that stunting and underweight prevalence were 10 percentage points higher in children born to adolescent mothers than in children born to adult mothers.