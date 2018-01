New Delhi's Teen Murti Chowk has been formally renamed as 'Teen Murti Haifa Chowk' today. The new name has been dedicated to India-Israel relations. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ceremony to mark renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as Teen Murti Haifa earlier today. Both the PMs paid tribute at Teen Murti Haifa Chowk. The two leaders laid a wreath and signed the visitor's book at the memorial.