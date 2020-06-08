Technosoft Announces Appointment of Sean Narayanan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Mr. Narayanan to accelerate the growth and transformation of Technosoft with an emphasis on improving the digital experience of its customers SOUTHFIELD, Michigan and CHENNAI, India, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technosoft, a global provider of digital experience solutions, today announced that Sean Narayanan has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and will join the Board of Directors of Technosoft. In his new role, Sean will guide Technosoft with a mandate on focusing the company to specialize in helping organizations improve their digital experience by leveraging its expertise in AI, analytics, and cloud technologies.

Sean joins Technosoft from Atos, a global leader in digital transformation with annual revenues of €12 billion, where he was a Senior Executive Vice President and CEO of the €4B Business and Platform Solutions division which included consulting, digital, and the applications business for the company.

'I am pleased to welcome Sean to Technosoft,' said Technosoft Co-Founder and Chairman, Radha Gurusamy. 'Sean is a visionary technology leader and he embraces the customer-centric approach which is part of our corporate DNA. He brings a proven track record of transformation to his new role at Technosoft.' 'Technosoft has a strong legacy of agility and helping Fortune 500 customers,' said Sean Narayanan. 'I am honored to join Radha in our mission to help our customers improve their digital experience and transform the company.' Prior to Atos, Sean was Chief Business Officer at LiquidHub (now Capgemini), a digital customer engagement company. He also spent many years in executive leadership positions at NASDAQ listed firms iGATE (now Capgemini) as Chief Delivery Officer and at Cognizant as Vice President.

Sean has a bachelors degree from National Institute of Technology, Trichy, India, and a masters degree from the University of Oklahoma. Sean will operate out of Princeton, NJ.

About Technosoft Technosoft is an enterprise digital enabler founded in 1996. We help organizations transition to an innovation-first culture, uncovering greater efficiencies, and winning new markets along the way. Over the last 24 years, we have built a company dedicated to delivering innovative IT services and extraordinary technical talent within a culture of high achievement. Today, Technosoft is home to over 4,400 employees across two continents, and covers the entire spectrum of digital experience - from agile development to cloud to analytics and AI. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Technosoft has 4,400+ global employees, 7 global delivery centers, and is trusted by more than 35+ Fortune 1000 customers in North America and India. Learn more at http://www.technosoftcorp.com.

