IT and technology to give Rajasthan a 'golden future': CM Raje

Third edition of the Rajasthan Digifest 2018 was recently organised in Jaipur to promote information technology in Rajasthan. On the Closing day of the programme, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje inaugurated the Abhay Command Centre in Bikaner, Bharatpur

and Jodhpur along with 'I Start Nest Incubator' of Udaipur, Wildflife Surveillance Project in Jhalana Nature Park and Rajasthan Chat Bot Help Desk based on artificial Intelligence in Hindi and English. Along with these, Chief Minister also launched India's first service ATM that is Bhamashah and E-Mitra Plus kiosks for urban areas. She also laid foundation of Rajasthan IT fun City which is to be built in Jaipur Information Centre. This fun city will be ready in five Months. On this Occasion, Chief Minister Raje said that Rajasthan means not only history but it is also a golden future being written through IT and technology.

Now, Rajasthan is seen as the model state of IT. She urged the youth to develop their skills in line with their aspirations so that they could prepare themselves according to the digital competition.