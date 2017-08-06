Tech2 Games S01E11: A Destiny 2 colouring book, and a comedy show about eSports from Dan Harmon

In a week where it was revealed that the PC beta of Destiny 2 will limit the functionality of certain >streaming and game capture applications (such as OBS, Dxtroy, Razer Cortex, Fraps and XSplit) when it comes to recording game footage, it was also announced that Destiny 2 will be a getting its own >colouring book.

It also appears that Destiny 2 isn't the only RPG-inspired shooter anymore, with competition coming from an unexpected corner"Battlefield 1 will be adding "specializations" to the game, granting bonus stats to the various classes. >These changes will be available to test in Battlefield 1 PC's CTE (community test environment) before going live.

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds reaches 500,000 concurrent players milestone

One of the most popular games on Steam, Player Unknown's Battlegrounds, officially becomes the game with third-highest number of concurrent players and highest non-Valve game when it crossed the 500k mark earlier in the week.

We just broke 500k! Thank you all so very much for your continuing support! <3 pic.twitter.com/FXnsy6twGX " PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) August 4, 2017

Since then the game has managed to accumulate numbers in excess of 546,000 players and could very well be on the verge of dethroning Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Rainbow Six: Siege is more popular than you thought

Meanwhile, in a post on Ubisoft's cleverly named blog, >Ubiblog, it was announced that tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege reached a registered player count of 20 million, with "more than 2.3 million players signing in every day". In this day of Overwatch, Counter-Strike, PUBG, and several Call of Duty games, this is no small feat.

The game has added a substantial volume of content since launch, including 10 operators, with more expected to be added in the upcoming season set in Hong Kong.

New gameplay from Life is Strange: Before the Storm featuring Chloe and David

If you were not totally convinced that a prequel for Life is Strange is what you were looking for, perhaps this gameplay footage from Before the Storm will change your mind.

There's a lot of unexplored backstory from the first game, and it certainly looks like the prequel will do a lot more than give you small bits of information. The game drops on August 31st on all platforms.

For Honor attempts to redeem itself with trailer for Season 3

If slow-panning closeups of medieval armour are your thing, you will thoroughly enjoy this For Honor Season 3: Grudge & Glory teaser. Two characters, the Highlander and Gladiator are being added when the season goes live on August 15th, as well as two new maps, gear and ranked duel tournaments.

It's good to see Ubisoft still sticking with the game, and the announcement of migration to dedicated servers, as well as promise of new content are both good signs. Catch a glimpse of what's to come on August 12th at the season 3 reveal event which you can watch on the game's official >Twitch channel.

Fake game Killcore gets a show about its eSports scene

The good: This is a comedy show about eSports produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Rick and Morty). The bad: The jokes in this trailer are very hit-and-miss.

The ugly: It's on YouTube Red, which a) hasn't made anything noteworthy yet to my knowledge, and b) it doesn't exist in India. If you're a Harmon, fan, however, you could give this a shot"even if that means "finding" some episodes on the internet.

AMD RX Vega announced, will compete against GTX 1070, 1080

The cards also known as RX M.Bison in some corners of the world are part of AMD's new lineup of GPUs announced in an attempt to take on Nvidia. The liquid cooled USD 500 RX Vega 64 GPU appears to challenge the GTX 1080, while the USD 400 RX Vega 56 will be "very competitive" according to AMD when stacked up against the GTX 1070.

More interesting are the tactics being employed to offer consumers value, such as discounts on a Samsung FreeSync monitor ($200 off), as well as Ryzen 7 + motherboard combo ($100 off). What's more, Bethesda's Wolfenstein II and Prey are included with both GPUs.

Free(ish) Stuff

It's free, as long as you pay for it: Titanfall 2 lands on Origin and EA Access, and you can download it right now. Expect a player base spike with its addition to EA's PC distribution platform, and I highly recommend its newly added Frontier Defense horde mode.

You can also try Ghost Try Ghost Recon: Wildlands >for free on PS4 and Xbox One. It appears that unhindered access to the game's massive open world is available to players for five hours, which is sufficient time to mess around with your buddies in fictional Bolivia. View More