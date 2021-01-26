Tear Gas, Vandalised Buses: Unrest in Delhi Amid Farmers’ Rallies

The ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in the national capital on Tuesday, 26 January, that was supposed to be a peaceful show of strength by the farmers protesting against the centre’s three farm laws on Republic Day, witnessed unrest and clashes at several parts.

Visuals of protestors breaking barricades, police blocking roads after a few protesters reportedly changed the route and vandalism of DTC buses emergedfrom in and around Delhi even as farmer leader Rakesh Tikait told the media that the rallies are being undertaken “peacefully.”

The protesters at Ghazipur, Indraprasth, ITO and parts of Central Delhi were subjected to tear gas-shelling and lathi-charge by the police.

Farmers attempt to break a barricade near Ghazipur border as they participate in Kisan Gantantra Parade in protest against Centres farm laws.

8:30 AM: Protesters Break Barricades to Enter Delhi

Protesting farmers entered Delhi by breaking through police barricades at Singhu and Tikri border points.

The farmers began their rally from Tikri and Dhansa borders, even as the Delhi Police enforced stringent security measures.

Police officials told PTI that that the farmers began the rally despite having permission to conduct it only after the Republic Day parade concludes and moved towards the Outer Ring Road while breaking barricades.

10:30 AM: Unrest at Ghazipur Border

Police used tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border, even as reports of lathi-charge were reported at multiple borders of of the capital. Delhi Police also resorted to lathi-charge at the Chintamani Chowk in Shahdara.

Several protesters were also seen on top of a police vehicles, removing police barricading at Mukarba Chowk in Delhi.

Police used tear gas to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border.

12:30 pm: Clashes at Indraprasth, ITO

Violent clashes took place between the protesters and the police at Indraprasth after use of tear gas shells by the latter. The police also used tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers at ITO in Central Delhi.

A Delhi Police personnel was rescued by protesters, even as another group demonstrators attempted to assault him at ITO in central Delhi, according to ANI.

Visuals emerging from ITO show police using teargas on protesters and then being chased by the protesters in retaliation.

Sevaral citizens were stranded at ITO after the police blocked the road for normal traffic amid clashes. Many told The Quint that they have been stranded for hours and have no clue when the roads will open. However, speaking to The Quint, a police officer at ITO denied any road closure. “There is no problem at ring Road. There's routine traffic there,” he said.

1:30 PM: Violence at ITO Intensifies

The violence at ITO intensified with the police continuing to fire tear gas shells at the protesters.

Visuals shared by ANI showed tractors being driven by protestors in an unruly manner so as to disperse the police personnel shelling tear gas shells.

A DTC bus, used by the police to block roads, was also vandalised at the site.

2:00 PM: Several Protesting Farmers Reach Red Fort

Farmers attempted to break barricades as they marched towards Red Fort during the rally before finally arriving at the monument to stage protest.

