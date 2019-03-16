Teams battle for finals in 2nd edition of Wheelchair Cricket Championship

Semi-finals of the second edition of National Wheelchair Cricket Championship was held today in Noida. The tournament is organised by Wheelchair Cricket India Association (ECIA). The championship started on March 02 with 12 teams and 180 players. The finals will be held on March 17. One of the directors of consultancy firm Amros, Monicca Agarwaal said, "The purpose of this incentive that we want strong team of India to stand for National as well as International. We want that a parallel team should stand so that they get motivated; people get motivated with the kind of spirit that we see when they play. Lots of people and sponsors are supporting us and we want that government to supports us as they support normal cricket."