Team will make up for all opportunities they missed in last match, says Indian Woman footballer Oinam Devi

Ahead of India's U-17 FIFA World Cup clash with Colombia, ace Indian Woman footballer Oinam Bembem Devi expressed her views and stated that in today's match, the team will make up for all opportunities they missed in last match. Devi said that it's a great opportunity for India to spot talent for future teams as some of the players have already been picked up by clubs for I-League. Meanwhile, Chief Coach of Women's National Football team Anadi Barua stated that it's a do or die match for the team and they must win. Burua said if the team decides to play attacking football, than they will either win or draw the match.