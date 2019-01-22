Team not dependent on me completely, but have to get batting unit together: Mithali Raj

The team does not look on me completely but as an experienced batswoman I do have a responsibility to get the batting unit together to perform, said Indian women s team ODI captain Mithali Raj on Tuesday. Keeping aside the difference of opinion with T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali said the team is in good form and every individual at some point or other has played a match-winning performance for the team. "All of us are in good form whether Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur or young Jemimah Rodrigues whose been among the runs. We have got very good middle-order as well in terms of Dayalan Hemalatha and Deepti Sharma, who is an all-rounder. So, overall I think all of them at some point or other has played a match-winning performance for the team," India ODI captain said.