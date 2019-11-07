Team needs to work on mistakes and be ready for next game: Mahmudullah Riyad

Bangladesh Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad stated that the team needs to rethink on today's mistakes and work for the next game. Addressing at the press conference, the Bangladesh skipper said, "I think the pressure wasn't on us straight from the start but we need to rethink as a group on what mistakes we have done in this game and try to correct them for the next game." "I don't blame anyone, I think it was the momentum of the game that we need to understood but we couldn't recognise those things and we fell short of runs," he added. India defeated Bangladesh on November 07 by eight wickets in the second T20I.