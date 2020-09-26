In New Team Nadda, Tejasvi Surya Becomes BJP's Yuva Morcha Chief, Ram Madhav Dropped as Gen Secy

In a major overhaul within the ranks of Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday shuffled some top posts with a few names being dropped and few faces being introduced from states where the party is trying to develop the leadership.

Chhattisgarh MP Saroj Pandey has been replaced as general secretary by D Purandeshwari — NT Rama Rao's daughter who had earlier served as a minister in Manmohan Singh government. Her appointment is an indication of BJP's attempts to consolidate itself in Andhra Pradesh.

Ram Madhav (the RSS leader who was drafted into the BJP), Murlidhar Rao (in-charge of the southern states) and Anil Jain were also removed from the top post.

Tarun Chug from Punjab has also been brought in as general secretary. Appointment of Chug, CT Ravi and Dilip Saikia indicate party's willingness to experiment with new faces to maintain regional and caste balance.

Ravi is an MP from Karnataka belonging to dominant Vokkaliga caste. Saikia is an MP from Assam, while Chug come from Punjab. His appointment comes in the wake Akalis deciding to quit NDA government on the issue of farmers bill.

Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya have retained their post as general secretaries. Dalit leader Dushyant Gautam is also a new entry to the group of seven general secretaries.

Nadda has decided to continue with the team of RSS pracharak's on deputation to the BJP for organisational work. BL Santosh remains Organisational General Secretary. So will V Satish, Saudan Singh and Shivprakash as joint general secretary organisation.

Other prominent names that figure in the list of 13 national secretaries are Maharashtra's Vinod Tawade, UP's Vinod Sonkar, and Maharashtra's Pankaja Munde. Former Union minister Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja has also been appointed the national secretary of the party.

Nadda has also drafted in a new team of Vice Presidents dropping some important faces like Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Prabhat Jha and Om Mathur, while bringing in three former CMs Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh and Raghubar Das. Mukul Roy, has been promoted as VP in view of the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls.

After a long gap, BJP has appointed Rajesh Agarwal from UP as its national treasurer. The post was lying vacant after Piyush Goel's nomination to the Union cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the new office bearers, and said he is confident that the appointed leaders will uphold the "glorious tradition of the party".

Congratulations and best wishes to the new team. I am confident they will uphold the glorious tradition of our Party of serving the people of India selflessly and with dedication. May they work hard to empower the poor and marginalised. https://t.co/5beiCTkcsA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020

Young turks have been given special chances in Team Nadda. Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya is now BJP's new Yuva Morcha head. Anil Baluni, in spite of his health issues, will continue to head the media section, while Sanjay Mayukh will remain as his deputy.

From poll-bound Bihar Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Rajiv Pratap Rudy — both former ministers and articulate debaters — have been chosen as national spokespersons. Tom Vadakkan who switched to the BJP from Congress will be BJP's spokesman from Kerala.