Team 'Manikarnika' to hold special screening for Presidnt Kovind

Upcoming film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' starring Kangana Ranaut will be specially screened for President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday. The screening of the much anticipated period drama will be attended by Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut along with other cast members. Film critic Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter. "Shri Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, will watch a special screening of #Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in New Delhi tomorrow [18 Jan]... Kangana Ranaut and the team will be present... Screening organised by Zee Entertainment... #Manikarnika releases on 25 Jan 2019." The film will hit the big screens on January 25. The film will be released simultaneously with 'Thackeray' and 'Why Cheat India'.