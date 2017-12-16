When a team loses, it comes back with better strategy: Shikhar Dhawan

Reacting on the question asked to him about countering him and cricketer Rohit Sharma by the Sri Lankan bowlers Opening batsman of the Indian cricket team Shikhar Dhawan said that any rival team has plan B to break the partnership. When any team loses the game, they learn from it and come with better strategy in the next game, Rohit Sharma added. Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a third ODI match on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.