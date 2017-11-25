Team with least injuries will win ISL: Popovic

Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) In the Indian Super League (ISL), the team which will have the least players injured will be favourites to win the title, FC Pune City coach Ranko Popovic said ahead of the match against defending champions ATK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday.

"I think the best team would be the one who can keep players injury-free for the maximum amount of time," Serbian Popovic told reporters ahead of the tie.

The coach was speaking after India discard Jewel Raja picked up an injury in the first minute of their opening match at home against Delhi Dynamos. They lost 2-3.

ATK also have several players injured, the biggest being marquee player Robbie Keane who is expected to return in a couple of weeks, as per their coach Teddy Sheringham.

"In Europe, it's different as they get to play many more games. Here before pre-season, Indian players are on a break for six months. So they are more injury prone. If a team can keep 10, 12, 14, 15 players injury free for a considerable time during the season, that team will be the favourite," the 50-year old added.

On Jewel's injury, he said: "This is the worst thing. You begin the match and he gets injured. He can play main position and can give you many options. Mentally also first minute injury is not good for the team."

Asked if the defense which leaked three goals in the space of 19 second-half minutes was a concern going into ATK tie, Popovic said: "The mistakes were individual and not tactical. These things happen. We don't like to point a finger on someone. I am responsible for the guys. We want to lose and win like a team."

He was asked about the quality of Indian players in general.

"India has lot of talented players. They need to be more competitive. There is potential," he said.

