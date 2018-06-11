Team India sweat at nets ahead of one-off Test against Afghanistan

The Indian cricket team is all set to play the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting from June 14 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the game, the entire unit was spotted sweating at the nets. This is the first time that India is hosting Afghanistan for a face-off in whites. Since Virat Kohli will be missing the game due to a neck injury, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side. On the other hand, wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has made a comeback in the Test squad after a long span of 10 years. He has replaced injured Wriddhiman Saha in the side, while Karun Nair is back after a year in place of Rohit Sharma.