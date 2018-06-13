Team India sweat it out ahead of 'historic' Test match against Afghanistan

The Indian cricket team was seen gearing up for the first Test match against Afghanistan in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. It will be the first Test match for Afghanistan ever. India will miss out its skipper Virat Kohli and the team will be lead by Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane has said that India will not take Afghanistan lightly in the upcoming series. Asghar Stanikzai-led Afghanistan recently clinched the series against Bangladesh by 2-0.