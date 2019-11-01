Team India is preparing for T20 World Cup: Vikram Rathour

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour held a press conference ahead their match against Bangladesh Cricket Team. Addressing the media, he said that Team India is preparing for the T20 World Cup. "We are hoping Bangladesh will give their best, we are looking to give our best and preparing for the coming World Cup T20 and that's the main mindset of the team at the moment that we are looking for all the options that we have for the World Cup," Rathour said.