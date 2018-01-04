Team India positive on taking against South Africa, says Coach Sanjay Bangar ahead of test series

Indian Cricket Team's batting Coach Sanjay Bangar on Thursday asserted that the team looks in a great shape to take on protease in their home turf. The team is focusing on rhythm and mental approach to play against South Africa and India is working hard to achieve success, he stated. He added that Ishant Sharma adds more experience to the bowling line-up with his third tour to South Africa. India will play three test matches, five ODIs and three T20s in the SA tour from Jan 5 to Feb 24.