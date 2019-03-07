Team India parties at Dhoni's farmhouse

Ranchi, March 7 (IANS) Members of the Indian cricket team attended a party at the farmhouse of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of the third One-Day International (ODI) against Australia here.

India skipper Virat Kohli was also present on the occasion along with most of his teammates.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with Kohli, Dhoni and other Team India members at the party.

"Bhabhiji ruining our fitness levels?????? Super fun evening with fam-jam ! Thank you @msdhoni and @SaakshiSRawat for hosting us #goodtimes," he tweeted.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was also present, took to social media to thank Dhoni and his wife for their hospitality.

"Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @SaakshiSRawat bhabhi," he tweeted.

Friday's game will be the last international appearance at his home ground for Dhoni.

