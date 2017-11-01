Team India Members Celebrate Shikhar Dhawan’s Marriage Anniversary at Virat Kohli’s Restaurant

New Delhi: Team India is in New Delhi for the opening T20I against New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. After the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, India and New Zealand face-off in the three T20Is.

Ahead of the first T20I, team India members found some time and visited captain Virat Kohli’s restaurant in Delhi. The pictures of the Indian team at the restaurant are all over the social networking sites. Apart from youngsters, MS Dhoni and coach Ravi Shastri were also present. The team also celebrated opener Shikhar Dhawan’s marriage anniversary.

Dhawan uploaded a photo on his Instagram account with the caption: “Had great nite at Nueva resturant with boys lastnite @virat.kohli @rahulkl .Loved the food and service. Thanks for celebrating my anniversary [sic].”

Spinner Axar Patel also uploaded the picture on his Twitter handle and in one of his posts, he wrote: “Enjoyed a brilliant meal at Nueva restaurant last night in Delhi. Nice food, my favourite was Cold Pizza. Recommend a visit.”





The Delhi T20I will be Ashish Nehra’s last international appearance for India. It’s likely that the left-armer will be included in the playing XI. He has been picked for this fixture only.

Meanwhile, India will be looking to register their first ever win over New Zealand in T20Is. These two sides have faced each other five times with New Zealand winning all the matches.