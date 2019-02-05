Team India is dependent on spinners, they control middle overs: Mithali Raj

Indian women's cricket team is heavily depended on spinners in the middle overs and they have not disappointed in the series against New Zealand's White Ferns, ODI skipper Mithali Raj said on the eve of the three-match T20I series, beginning on February 6. With the third game against White Ferns on February 1, Mithali became the first-ever woman cricketer to play 200 one-day internationals. India managed only one win when they last visited New Zealand in 2006, the first time the teams had ever played a bilateral ODI series in the Kiwiland. Now 13 years later, the only remaining players who can link to the tour of 2006 are India's two top cricketers Mithali and Jhulan Goswami. India Women and Men will begin their T20I double-header series against New Zealand's White Ferns and Black Caps on February 6 at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.