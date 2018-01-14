Team Europe retain EurAsia Cup title

Shah Alam (Malaysia), Jan 14 (IANS) Team Europe dominated the singles matches to earn a hard-fought 14-10 victory over Team Asia and retain their title at the EurAsia Cup golf tournament here on Sunday.

After trailing over the last two days, Team Europe surmounted a gallant fightback to win eight out of 12 matches in the singles format at the Glenmarie Golf and Country Club.

Alex Noren of Sweden delivered the day's first point for Europe with a convincing win over Malaysia's Nicholas Fung.

Asia's top ranked golfer Gavin Green of Malaysia then fell victim to Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello as the Europeans increased their lead.

Tommy Fleetwood earned another point for Europe when he brought down India's S.S.P. Chawrasia before Thailand's Poom Saksansin gave Asia a brief reprieve, beating England's Paul Casey by one hole.

Major winner Henrik Stenson put another point on the board for Europe when he defeated Japan's Hideto Tanihara while Austria's Bernd Wiesberger took them three points clear with a victory over Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai.

France's Alexander Levy then brought Europe to within a point of retaining the EurAsia Cup when he defeated Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

The winning moment for Europe came on the 18th hole when Belgium's Thomas Pieters beat Souty Korea's Byeonghun An by one hole.

England's Tyrrell Hatton then beat India's Anirban Lahiri before South Korea's Sunghoon Kang and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick shared the spoils.

Japan's Yuta Ikeda and China's Li Haotong salvaged some pride for Team Asia by beating England's Ross Fisher and Ireland's Paul Dunne respectively.

--IANS

ajb/mr