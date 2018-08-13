Team Avengers win 2nd Tango League India

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Team Avengers was named the new champions of the second edition of the Tango League India, a five-a-side football tournament.

The second edition started this weekend with 48 teams, comprising players in the 16-25 age group.

After an exhilarating display of technique, passion and strength, it was Team Avengers who came on top with a 3-1 win in a penalty shoot-out against Team Goal Hunterz, according to a statement.

Senior Marketing Director adidas India Sean Van Wyk said: "The first edition of Tango League was an immense success that excited young football guns across India to participate in a never-seen-before football extravaganza. We are delighted to have successfully delivered the second edition that once again helped us scout some great talent who can further convert into young brand ambassadors for adidas in India."

The Tango League is a platform for the creators to display incredible on-ground football skills, ability and prowess that sets each player apart, as well as showcase their social media prowess.

Under Tango League, adidas will host a series of tournaments that will move beyond Delhi-NCR, to Mumbai and Bangalore in the coming season.

--IANS

gau/sed