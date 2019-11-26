Teachings of Constitution pivotal for new India: EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Constitution Day stated that the teachings of constitution have become more relevant as we move towards new India. "Today, we celebrate not only a milestone in India's democratic journey, but also chart out our path for future. As we work towards realising the dream of a new India, teachings of the constitution have become even more relevant," said Jaishankar. Constitution day is celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of Constitution of India.