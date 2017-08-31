Teaching English In Colombia Was A Life Changing Experience

Colombia isn’t all cocaine.

Young, lost and at a crossroads, I knew I had to make some radical decisions at the age of 24. I’d ‘gone with the flow’ most of my life, doing things because they seemed like the natural progression. I’d only read about breaking away from the norm and following your gut, but to me they were more romanticized notions than actual practice. I found myself at this juncture one day, with a job I didn’t love enough, and a boyfriend who didn’t love me enough, to hold me back. And I thought, ‘if not now, then when?’

It took me six weeks of nerve-wracking research to find a project of my choice. I wanted one that was well out of my comfort zone - someplace I didn’t know anything about and didn’t have family or a friend I could fall back on. I also wanted to make sure the project had substantial strength, enough to ensure I had learning experience as opposed to a six month long vacation. That’s when I found SHAPE Colombia, a teach English program in Bogota which had been running for two years.

Fellow SHAPE trainers

I think the desire to be a teacher was born quite innocuously. Movies and books I loved always had an English teacher as the protagonist. Whether it was the refreshingly unorthodox Professor John Keating from Dead Poets Society or the alluring Miss Rosemary Cross from Rushmore, the sweet Miss Honey from Dahl’s Matilda or the bookish Emma from One Day - I loved all of them. I decided to give this dream of mine a shot and hit apply, went through the interview and found my passport stamped with a Colombian visa, just like that.

Lost in the streets of Candelaraia, Bogota

Was Colombia drastically different? All I knew about it was cocaine and magical realism. To begin with, coming from a country that boasts 400 odd living languages, being multilingual felt natural to me. I’ve lived in cosmopolitan Bombay, where you walk down the street and speak to a Maharashtrian rickshawala, have Gujarati neighbours and converse with your uncle in Sindhi. I felt drawn to foreign languages, their varying melody and semantics. So when I first heard conversational Spanish, I was captivated.

The organization in charge of the project I was in, Secretaria de Educacion (the Secretary of Education), provided us with a structure and a curriculum that was designed to help non-native Spanish speakers facilitate their lessons in English. I got assigned to a support teacher, who’s name was Nubia. She was sixty-five, had frizzy ginger hair, wore black boots and reading glasses that she hung around her neck. She was supposed to be my translator, but had so much trouble with my accent. Colombians are more exposed to American media and hence the roll of tongue that I lack, befuddled her.

