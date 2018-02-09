Teachers of a govt. school conducted wedding ceremony for underprivileged girl

In an initiative to support underprivileged girls, a group of teachers from a government school in Madhya Pradesh conducted wedding ceremony for an underprivileged girl. Speaking over the ceremony, the teacher said that they had been saving money from their salaries to support the wedding ceremony of the girl. While taking forward the initiative of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao they also said they will continue to take up similar initiatives in future. This is a social campaign by the Government of India that aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls..