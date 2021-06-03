Teachers Eligibility Test Qualifying Certificate Extended From 7 Years to Lifetime

New Delhi, June 3: The validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificates has been extended from seven years to a lifetime, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" announced on Thursday. The Minister took to Twitter to announce that the Government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

The respective State Governments /UTs will take necessary action to revalidate/issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of 7 years has already elapsed, he added. Pokhriyal said this will be a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field.

(2/2) Respective State Govts./UTs to take necessary action to re-validate/issue fresh certificates to candidates whose period of 7 years elapsed already. This is a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities in the teaching field. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 3, 2021

Teachers Eligibility Test is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in schools. The Guidelines dated 11th February 2011 of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) laid down that TET would be conducted by the State Governments and the validity of the TET Certificate was 7 years from the date of passing TET.