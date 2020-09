Teachers’ Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind Confers National Awards to Teachers in Virtual Ceremony, Check Full List of NAT Recipients Here (Watch Video)

Teachers’ Day 2020 is on September 5, 2020. The day is celebrated to honour the teachers for their immense contribution in the field of education. Every year, the President of India, honours teachers from across the country for their exemplary role as a teacher. Because of the pandemic, a grand ceremony has not been conducted this year. However, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the National Awards to Teachers 2020 virtually through a live webcast on the Education Ministry’s website. HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Minister of State (MoS) for education, Sanjay Dhotre were also present at the ceremony online. As the President of India honoured 47 teachers from across on the country today, here we bring you the full list of NAT recipients. In addition, we also bring you the video that explains why these teachers were honoured with the national award. From Dr S Radhakrishnan to Savitribai Phule, Here Are 5 Greatest Indian Teachers of All Times.

The Ministry of Education Department of School Education & Literacy, constituted an independent Jury at National Level to select the teachers who deserve to be honoured with the award. The independent jury reviewed the list of 153 teachers as shortlisted by all the 36 State and UT Selection Committees and 7 Organisation Selection Committees. Below is the full list of teachers who were honoured with NAT 2020 on for their unique and amazing work towards the betterment of education in schools and other institutions. You can also check NAT 2020 full list of teachers, by clicking HERE.

List of NAT Recipients

Manoj Kumar Lakhra, Teacher, Government Sr. Sec. School Bajghera, Gurugram,Haryana

Nardev Singh, Lecturer GSSS Biar, Biar, Bijhari, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh

Rajinder Kumar,Teacher, Govt. Primary School WaraBhaika, Wara Bhaika, Jaitu, Faridkot, Punjab

Surender Singh,Teacher, MCP School, Sarai Pipal Thala-II, Adarsh Nagar, North West Delhi

Kewalanand Kandpal, Principal, GHSS Pudkuni, Kapkote, Bageshwar, Uttarakhand

Geeta Kumari, Teacher S.K.S. Saruponi Maliyon Ka vas bandra, sar ka par bandra, barmer, Barmer, Rajasthan

Sindhu Prabhu Dessai, Principal, Government High School Malkarnem, Malkarnem, Quepem, South Goa, Goa

Mahipalsinh Sajjansinh Jetavat, Teacher, Shree Tidana Primary Scool, Tidana, Muli, Surendranagar, Gujarat

Prakashchandra Narbheram Suthar, Principal, Kanjeli Primary School, Kanjeli, Vadali, Sabar Kantha, Gujarat

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Teacher, GGPS Dunda, Dunda, Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Mohammad Shahid Ansari, Teacher, Govt. Higher Secondary School Khirsadoh, Khirsadoh, Parasiya, Chindwara, Madhya Pradesh

Akhileshwar Pathak, Head Teacher, Middle School Chainpur Bhaiswara, Chainpur Bhaiswara, Garkha, Saran, Bihar

Basant Kumar Sahu, Acting Head Teacher, Govt. Upper Primary School, Sarasara, Harabhanga, Boudh, Odisha

Tapas Kumar Mohanty, Teacher, Bhima Bhoi School for the Blind, BMC, Khorda, Odisha

Misha Ghoshal, Head Teacher, Dhanapati Toto Memorial High School, Totopara, Madarihat -Birpara Block, Alipurduar, West Bengal

Kalimul Haque, Head Teacher, Nepalipara Hindi High School, Labourhut, Durgapur Municipal Corporation, Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal

Sunil Kumar, Teacher, Govt. Middle School Jakhar, Upper Primary Tikri, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir

Rooohi Sultana, Teacher, BMS Kashiporatailbal, Gulab Bagh, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Sonam Gyaltsan, Head Teacher, Middle School Taknak Sakti, Kharu, Leh - Ladakh

Vikas Kumar, Principal, S D Inter College Meerapur, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh

Mohammed Ishrat Ali, Head Teacher, P.S.rajwana, Rajwana, Sultanganj, Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh

Snehil Pandey, Head Teacher, PS Soharamau Nawabganj Unnao, Soharamau, Nawabganj, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh

Jyoti Arora, Principal, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini, B-8, North West Delhi, Delhi

Sangeeta Sohni, Teacher, Atomic Energy Central Schools No 4, Mumbai, Anushaktinagar, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Sapana Soni, Lecturer, Government Higher Secondary School Jeora- Sirsa Durg, Jeora Sirsa,Durg, Chhattisgarh

Saji Kumar VS, Teacher, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mavelikkara, Alappuzha, Kerala

Sudha Painuli, Vice Principal, Eklavya Model Residential School, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Chemmalar Shanmugam, Head Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2 Jalahalli AFS (East), Bengaluru

Ishita Dey, Vice Principal, Tarapore School, Jamshedpur, Road No. 3 Agrico, East Singhbum, Jharkhand

Archana Gurung, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School Jorethang, Daragaon, Jorethang, South Sikkim

Lomas Dhungel, Teacher, Government Senior Secondary School Makha, Makha, Rakdong Tintek, East Sikkim

Rahul Sankar Chatterjee, Lecturer, Shillong Jail Road Boys Higher Secondary School, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya

Sanjay Das, Teacher, Tilabazar HS School, Tilabazar, Tripura

Goutam Dev Sarma, Teacher, Govt. H.S. and M.P. School Kokrajhar, Kokrajhar, Assam

Smith Kumar Soni, Acting Head Teacher, Govt. Middle School Bano (Project Girls H/S Bano), Simdega, Jharkhand

Nirupama Kumari, Teacher, Ram Rudra 2 High School Chas Bokaro, Chas, Bokaro, Jharkhand

Thankaleta Thankappan, Head Teacher, Govt LVLPS Chavara South, Kollam, Kerala

Madhu Babu Asapanna, Teacher, Z.P.High School Kasibugga, Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh

Padma Priya Vummaji, Teacher, Government Nehru Memorial High School, Malakpet, Hyderabad

Yakub S. Teacher, Government High School Nada, Nada, Karnataka

Surekha Jagannath, Teacher, Government High School Bandarwad, Bandarwad, Karnataka

Dhilip S, Teacher, Government Higher Secondary School Sathiyamangalam, sathiyamangalam, Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu

Saraswathi R C, Head Mistress, Govt. Girls Hr. Sec. School, Ashoknagar, T.Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Narayan Chandrakant Mangalaram, Teacher, Zhilla Parishad Primary School Gopalwadi, Ahmadnagar, Maharashtra

Selvamuthukumaran Rajkumar, Teacher, Indira Gandhi Government High School Katterikuppam, Puducherry

Joshi Sudha Gautambhai,Teacher, Secondary School for the blind, Vastrapurahmedabad, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Sant Kumar Sahani, Head Teacher, Upgraded High School Kharmauli, Kharmauli, Bihar

Watch Video of NAT 2020 Virtual Ceremony:

