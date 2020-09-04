Teachers' Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind to Confer National Award to Teachers on September 5

New Delhi, September 4: On the occasion of Teachers' Day 2020, the Union Education Ministry will give National Award to Teachers, for their achievement in the field of education. President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the National Award for Teachers on September 5. The Union Education Ministry has selected 47 teachers for the award. Teachers’ Day 2020 Date: When Is Teachers’ Day Celebrated in India? What Day Will It Be Observed This Year? Know History and Significance of The Day Dedicated to Teachers.

Also Read | Teachers’ Day 2020 FAQs: From ‘Why Is Teacher’s Day Celebrated?’ to ‘What Can Students Do on Teachers Day?’ Mostly Asked Questions Answered

The award ceremony will be held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic. Education Minister in a tweet said, "I Paid a courtesy visit to President Ramnath Kovind ji and invited him for a virtual program to be held on September 2020 on the occasion of 'Teacher's Day'. Also discussed the outline of 'National Teacher Award Program." Teachers' Day 2020: Why Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Birth Anniversary Is Celebrated as Teachers' Day.

Tweet by Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank":

Also Read | Teachers’ Day 2020 in India: How to Become a Teacher? Courses, Eligibility, Qualifications and Other Requirements to Start Your Career as an Educator

आज महामहिम राष्ट्रपति श्री रामनाथ कोविंद जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट की तथा उन्हें आगामी 5 सितंबर, 2020 को 'शिक्षक - दिवस'के अवसर पर आयोजित होने वाले वर्चुअल-कार्यक्रम हेतु निमंत्रण दिया और 'राष्ट्रीय शिक्षक पुरस्कार कार्यक्रम' की रूपरेखा पर चर्चा की।@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/VmYkxoPpr6 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 3, 2020





According to a report published in NDTV, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the ministry of education will also organise a webinar on September 5 to have a discussion on the recently adopted new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year in India on September 5 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. Radhakrishnan was a great teacher and statesman, who believed that the role of an educator is of utmost importance in shaping a nation.

In 1962, when he was appointed as the President of India, a group of followers and friends approached him to seek permission to celebrate his birthday with much fanfare. Here's how Radhakrishna responded: "Instead of celebrating my birthday separately, it would be my proud privilege, if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day."