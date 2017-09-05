Teacher's Day: PV Sindhu says she hates coach Pullela Gopichand. Here's why

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has time and again highlighted the role her coach Pullela Gopichand has been playing in moulding her into a world beater. The 22-year-old now has now produced a digital film, in association with a popular sports drink brand, to pay tribute to her mentor on the occasion of Teacher's Day, which is celebrated on Tuesday, September 5.

Also read: Saina returns to Gopichand academy - Here's how badminton greats buried the hatchet

In the digital film, titled 'I Hate My Teacher', Sindhu reveals how she hated the rigorous training sessions that often gave her scars. The Rio Olympic Silver medallist through the 32-second video shed more light on how motivating her coach, Gopichand, has been.

More from IBTimes India: This is why X-Factor contestant Kayleigh Taylor looks familliar

Sindhu, who is also the brand ambassador of the sports drink, said it was an honour for her to work on the project. The Hyderabad girl also said she was dedicating all her success to Gopichand, who according to the star shuttler, is her "faith replenisher".

"Coach has worked relentlessly and has had big dreams for me. He is my faith replenisher. Working with Gatorade on this film has hit close to home, and I can't help but feel indebted to coach for his relentless pursuit of excellence," Sindhu said in a statement.

She added: "This Teachers' Day, I dedicate all my success to him and urge everyone else to also honor the driving force in their lives. Let's hate our teachers for pushing us further and believing in us more than we believe in ourselves."

More from IBTimes India: Here is how MS Dhoni convinced Jasprit Bumrah to let him drive freaky car in Colombo

Watch video here

Notably, Sindhu and Gopichand have forged a successful partnership from the early days of the Women's singles shuttler. The world number four has won an Olympic medal and three World Championships medals under the former All England Champion.

Sindhu won her third world meet medal -- a Silver -- at the Glasgow World Championships last month after finishing second best in a 110-minute-long final against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.

View photos PV Sindhu Pullela Gopichand 1 More

More from IBTimes India: Can BRICS lead global clean energy push as PM Modi urges solar cooperation?

Sindhu will next feature in the Korea Superseries from September 12. She is set to face Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi, whom she defeated recently in Glasgow, in the opening-round.

Related Articles