Will Teach Pakistan a Lesson if it Indulges in Misadventure, Says Punjab CM on Independence Day

Days after flagging threat from terror groups to disrupt peace in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said he would protect the border state against the nefarious designs of Pakistan.

Addressing the people of Punjab after unfurling the national flag, the chief minister declared: “We will teach them (Pakistan) the lesson of their lifetime if they try to be adventurous.”

Pointing to the use of drones by the neighbouring country to smuggle arms and drugs into the state, Captain Amarinder warned that Pakistan would not leave any opportunity to take advantage of any vulnerability in Punjab.

Stressing the need to ensure peace in the state to promote the development of industry and the progress of its people, the chief minister said his government would not tolerate any threat, including those from gangsters and terrorists. “We will deal with them squarely,” he pledged, adding that “Any threat to Punjab would be a danger to our entire nation.”

He disclosed that since his government took over, 47 Pakistani terrorist modules and 347 modules of gangsters had been neutralised, including some key gangsters who had been deported from Armenia, UAE and other countries, with more awaiting deportation.

