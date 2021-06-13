'Teach Your Father First': TMC's Kunal Ghosh slams Suvendu over anti-defection law comment

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC)senior leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday hit back at BJP's Suvendu Adhikari for his 'anti-defection law' comment and asked him to teach the law to his father Sisir Adhikari as he was a TMC MP, who joined rhe BJP before the elections while he was still holding the post.

"If (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari has thorough knowledge about anti-defection law, he should not try to teach TMC. He should first teach his father Sisir Da because he is a TMC MP and has joined BJP before the election while he was still holding the post," Ghosh told ANI.

Suvendu's comment on anti-defection law came after Mukul Roy, former BJP national vice president, and his son Subhranshu Roy rejoined the TMC in Kolkata on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a month after the party's landslide victory in the state Assembly elections.

Responding to this Roy's exit from BJP to rejoin TMC, Suvendu had said: "We are not moved or worried about Mukul Roy leaving the party. Since BJP is the only opposition party in the state, TMC will target us now. Anti-defection law has never been implemented in West Bengal before, but as the Leader of Opposition, I will take the charge to implement the laws in the state. It will take two to three months."

He claimed that proper protocol to quit the party and the post was not followed by Mukul Roy.

Roy had contested the Assembly election from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency and defeated TMC candidate actor Koushani Mukherjee.

Mukul Roy, a founding member of the TMC, had changed camps and joined BJP in November 2017. (ANI)