Tea production up marginally in August

Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) India's estimated tea production grew marginally to 176.55 million Kg in August this year as against 176.24 million Kg produced in the year-ago month, according to a data from the Tea Board India.

Of the total estimated production in August, small growers contributed 79.94 million Kg and the production data suggested that marginal increase in country's tea production in the month was mainly due to drop in crop production in south India.

In north India, Assam's estimated production for the month increased to 108.69 million Kg as compared to 102.61 million Kg in the corresponding month of 2017, while West Bengal's production for the month stood at 51.88 million Kg, up from 49.64 million Kg produced in the same month last year.

Taking Assam, West Bengal and others together, the estimated crop production during August in north India increased to 164.84 million Kg as against 156.08 million Kg produced in August 2017.

In south India, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka together produced 11.71 million Kg tea in the month under review as against 20.16 million Kg in same month last year.

