TDP MP Ramesh continues indefinite hunger strike over Kadapa steel plant

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Ramesh continued his indefinite hunger strike for the third day after alleging that Centre is delaying in establishing a steel plant in Kadapa district. Ramesh had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh, requesting them to initiate immediate steps for establishing a steel plant in Kadapa district. He had also threatened the Centre to sit on an indefinite strike. He wrote, "In case the Government of India does not take immediate steps on the lines stated above. I will be constrained to undertake an indefinite fast. Therefore, I once again request you to kindly initiate immediate steps for establishing the Steel Plant in Kadapa District."