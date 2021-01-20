TDP demands CBI probe into firm partly owned by Andhra CM's kin receiving bulk of govt orders

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Pic)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a cement company partly-owned by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's family receiving the bulk of orders from the state government.

TDP National Spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain told ANI that the state government placed most orders to a cement company that is partly owned by the CM of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Bharathi Cement Corporation Private Ltd, in which Reddy's family holds 49 per cent stake and his wife is a director, has received 14 per cent of orders for the product," Jain said.

"Nearly about 2,28,370 Metric Tons (MT) of cement has been purchased by the state government making it the biggest order received by a company from the government," he added.

Jain said, "On behalf of the Telugu Desam Party, I request a CBI probe into this issue. Being in power, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is benefiting his own company."

TDP spokesperson said The India Cements received the second-highest purchase orders of 1,59,753.70 MT.

N Srinivasan, managing director, The India Cements, is one of the persons named in 11 criminal cases with CBI. (ANI)