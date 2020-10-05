TDP chief objects to Andhra Police' handling of Rajahmundry minor molestation case

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday strongly objected to the manner in which Andhra Pradesh Police handled the minor girl' alleged molestation case in Rajahmundry that eventually led to the suicide attempt by her father.

Naidu alleged that unfortunately, the police, who are supposed to uphold rule of law, are either conniving with the ruling party or turning a blind eye to injustices occurring across the State.

In a letter to AP DGP Gautam Sawang, the TDP chief said that Shaik Sattar consumed poison in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police, Rajamahendravaram, as he faced threats from the accused.

"Sattar's minor daughter was allegedly molested by someone who apparently belongs to the ruling YSRCP. The Sattar family lodged a case against the accused vide FIR No. 578/2020 registered under sections 354, 506 r/w 34 IPC, 11 r/w 12 POCSO Act, 2012. Naidu said that since the accused seems to be from the YSRCP, the police allegedly pressurized Sattar to withdraw the case.

"Unable to bear the torture, Shaik Sattar tried to take his own life on October 1, in front of an office housing those responsible for protecting it. Sattar is currently battling for life at the Government Hospital in Kakinada. As such, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing deteriorating law and order and violations of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of India which are guaranteed to all citizens," TDP chief wrote in the letter.

The TDP chief said that there has been a consistent attack on the freedom of speech and expression. "As the Leader of the Opposition, it's my duty to bring such undemocratic acts to your notice for appropriate action. Today, even an iota of dissent expressed against the anti-people policies of the Government readily is leading to witch-hunts, midnight arrests, violent attacks, damages to property and threats. They are unleashing upon the dissenter a vilified character-assassination campaign."

Chandrababu Naidu deplored that the current functioning of the police in the State is unprecedented in the history of any State. The Andhra Pradesh Police has now earned a dubious distinction of topping the country in the number of cases registered against its own personnel. It is as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Out of 4,068 cases registered against police personnel across India, 1,681 cases (41 per cent) were registered in Andhra Pradesh alone. These numbers speak for themselves and reflect the functioning of the police in today's Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said that in another incident, the car of Kommareddy Pattabhi, an official spokesperson of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was attacked and damaged on the night of October 3. Even though there is a police picket close by, the culprits are still at large.

The act of damaging Pattabhi's car is a clear attempt at intimidating him and stopping him from raising his voice against the anti-people policies of the YSRCP-led Government. This is not the only case and there has been a series of attacks against TDP leaders who have raised their voice against the anti-people policies of the YSRCP-led Government, he added.

The TDP chief termed it as sad that the acts of head tonsuring to humiliate fellow human beings are continuing unabated in the State. Simultaneously, there are attacks on places of worship with seemingly a sinister design. In this backdrop, the YSRCP-led Government, instead of protecting the people, is busy demolishing buildings belonging to dissenters in the dark hours.

These incidents have eroded people's faith in the police. Therefore, the DGP should take steps to restore the law and order situation in the State by allowing the police to discharge their duties impartially and fearlessly. It is crucial to arrest the soaring rate of crimes and to safeguard the fundamental rights of the people. The people of Andhra Pradesh must be assured of an environment free of violence and fear, the TDP chief stated. (ANI)

