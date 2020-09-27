TDP chief appeals YSRCP Govt to set up Music University in memory of SP Balasubrahmanyam in Nellore

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday appealed to the YSRCP Government to set up a Music University in memory of renowned singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam in Nellore town.

Naidu wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, underlining the need for preserving the legendary singer's memory by setting up a Sangeeta Kala Kshetra. Through this, music and fine arts may be encouraged in the State.

Stating that Balu made the Telugu people across the globe proud with his outstanding contributions, the TDP chief said that a bronze statue of the singer should be erected by the Government in the music university. Already, over 7 academies have been set up to promote and preserve culture and arts in the State. Of this, the music academy should be named after SPB.

The TDP chief asked AP CM to start annual state official celebrations on the birthday of SP Balu. A national award should be instituted in his name and Rs. 10 lakh should be presented to the recipient every year. (ANI)

