Tauqeer Dar praises Pakistan team for lion-hearted performance against Germany

Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (IANS) Pakistan hockey chief coach Tauqeer Dar appreciated the efforts of the team, although they lost to Germany 0-1 in the opening pool-D match in the Men's Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.

"I am very pleased with the boy the way they handled the pressure. Many of them are playing world cup for the first time," said Dar.

"The youngsters of the team are only going to improve with each match and once they start scoring goals, the results of the game would be different," said the Pakistan chief coach while commenting on the potential of his team.

He believed that the team neutralized the German attack pretty well in the first half and played the game to the best of their abilities.

He also praised the crowd and the hospitality offered to them during the tournament.

"From the day we land here, it's a dream landing. We come forward to play exciting hockey. Overall, the hospitality at hotel and ground is perfect," he said.

Notably, the behaviour of the Pakistani players after their win over India in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2014 at the Kalinga Stadium here had shocked the crowd.

Pakistan players had shown obscene gestures to the crowd after the match.

