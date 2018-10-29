Tatas cancel contract with Suhel Seth after allegations of sexual harassment

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Tata Sons said on Monday that it would end its contract with brand consultant Suhel Seth, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women in India's #MeToo campaign.

The holding firm of the Tata Group of companies said in a statement here that Seth will no longer work with the Tata Group after his contract ends next month.

"Counselage's contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018," a Tata Sons Spokesperson said in a statement.

Seth is the Chief Executive of brand marketing consultancy Counselage.

Seth has been called out for sexual harassment by six women, including model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natasha Rathore and writer Ira Trivedi.

The #MeToo movement gathered momentum in the country after actor Tanushree Dutta accused co-star Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during the shooting of a film in Mumbai in 2008.

