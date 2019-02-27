Tata Steel to sponsor Professional Golf Tour of India

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Tata Steel announced here on Wednesday a three-year deal to be the umbrella sponsor of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

"For more than a decade and a half, Tata Steel has hosted a tournament for the Indian pros at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur. We decided it was time to extend our support to professional golf in the country as the lead partners for the entire tour," Sanjiv Paul, vice-president for Safety, Health & Sustainability, announced.

"We are delighted to welcome Tata Steel, one of Indian sport's earliest and biggest benefactors, as our umbrella sponsor," said PGTI Chief Executive Officer Uttam Singh Mundy.

"Both the main and feeder tours -- will benefit from PGTI's association with Tata Steel," Mundy said

PGTI's calendar 2019 will include between 18 and 20 tournaments across the country.

