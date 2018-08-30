Tata Power Solar installs rooftop plant at CCI stadium Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Tata Power Solar said on Thursday that it has commissioned an 820.8 kilowatt power (kWp) solar rooftop project at the historic Cricket Club of India stadium in the city.

The project will help generate over 1.12 million units of electricity per year which will lead to a 25 per cent of saving in power consumption cost for the Cricket Club of India (CCI), the company said in a statement.

"CCI will also be able to curb the emission of over 840 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually," it said.

The project, which was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has been completed in a record period of 100 days, according to Tata Power President (Renewables) Ashish Khanna.

Commenting on the development, Tata Power Chief Executive Praveer Sinha said in a statement: "We are delighted to partner with Cricket Club of India on the world's largest solar powered cricket stadium in Mumbai. We continuously seek to move ahead in our renewable and sustainability objectives."

Tata Power Solar has commissioned more than 1.45 gigawatt (GW) of ground-mount utility scale and over 220 MW of rooftop distributed generation projects across the country, the statement said.

The total installed capacity in the rooftop segment is over 220 MW as at end of the last fiscal, including in the commercial, residential and industrial sectors, it added.

