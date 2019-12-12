Tata Power has been ranked among top 10 companies in this year's Indian Corporate Governance Scorecard Tata Power ranks among top 10 companies with highest corporate governance score, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd (IiAS) with the financial support of Japan's government. Tata Power made it into the top 10 list for the first time. It is also the first time that the company has entered in leadership category which features six companies with the highest scores. The scorecard presents an assessment of 150 companies which comprises S and P BSE 100 index constituents and 50 companies that were listed between April 2015 and March 2017 (IPO companies).