Tata Power Partners With HPCL To Set Up EV Charging Stations At Its Petrol Pumps Across The Country

Tata Power has collaborated with the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to establish end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the public-sector undertaking’s (PSU) retail outlets at many cities and major highways across the country.

The charging will be facilitated through the electric utility company’s ‘EZ Charge Mobile’ platform that, as per its claim, will roll out a seamless experience for the customers.

Tata Power has affirmed that this collaboration will stimulate EV owners to charge their respective EVs at various HPCL petrol pumps across the country and thus give rise to wider adoption of EVs across the country.

“We are excited to partner with HPCL who share our vision of sustainable mobility. This strategic tie-up provides us access to a vast retail base of HPCL, especially in cities and along the key highways,” Sandeep Bangia, Tata Power Head (EV Charging), told The Hindu Business Line.

This partnership is said to be in order with the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) of the central government.

HPCL’s expansive network of 18,000 retail outlets coupled with Tata Power’s robust presence and expertise in the segment of EV charging will further stimulate an all-India charging ecosystem along with end-to-end solutions.