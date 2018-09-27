Tata Power, HPCL ink MoU to set up EV charging stations

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Tata Power on Thursday said it has signed an MoU with state-run oil marketer Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) for setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at HPCL's retail outlets and other locations across the country.

Tata Power said in a statement that both companies also intend to explore areas of opportunity and collaboration in related sectors like renewable energy.

"Tata Power and HPCL, through this new landmark MoU (memorandum of understanding), have agreed to collaborate in planning, development and operation of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (e-cars, e-rickshaws, e-bikes, e-buses, etc.), at suitable locations across India," it said.

"It is a significant move towards expanding our services to our customers beyond conventional boundaries. By servicing electric vehicles through the proposed charging stations across India, Tata Power will be playing a crucial role in enabling a stronger penetration of EVs in the country," Tata Power Chief Executive Praveer Sinha said in a statement.

According to HPCL Executive Director (Corporate Strategy Planning and Business Development) Rajnish Mehta, a major impediment to electric vehicles adoption is the range anxiety which needs to be addressed through establishment of nationwide charging infrastructure.

"A robust network of charging stations is very critical for market acceptability of EVs which will also ensure last-mile connectivity and thereby facilitate widespread adoption of EVs," Mehta said.

