Tata Motors to showcase 5 new buses at Bengaluru expo

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (IANS) Leading passenger-cum-freight transport vehicle maker Tata Motors would showcase five new maxi and mini buses at the "BusWorld India 2018" expo here from Wednesday, said a top official on Tuesday.

"We are displaying an AC 22-seater Pushback, 12-seater AC Maxi cab, 12-seater Winger, a staff bus and an inter-city coach at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) bus and coach expo in the city," said Tata Motors passenger commercial vehicle head Rohit Srivastava here.

BusWorld India is the biggest bus and coach exhibition in the world.

Reaffirming its commitment to sustainable public transportation, the Pune-based company said the new variants are equipped with latest technology and advanced safety features.

"The new product line has superior design, fuel economy and longer service life to make commutable safer and enjoyable," asserted Srivastava.

Under the "turnaround 2.0 strategy", the company is focusing on new range of products with high-end features and technological advancements.

"Our priority is to provide efficient, clean, safe, accessible and affordable value propositions to our customers," reiterated Srivasatava.

"The three-day expo is an ideal platform to showcase our range of buses providing customers with a blend of convenience, comfort and smart travel options. Through our product offerings, we are shifting the paradigm for new age products and mobility solutions, not just for passengers but for drivers too," said Sales and Marketing head Sandeep Kumar on the occasion.

