TATA Motors' Harrier SUV to be lead brand for IPL 2019

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that IPL official partner TATA Motors will promote their newly launched Tata Harrier sports utility vehicle (SUV) as their lead brand for the 2019 Indian Premier League.

The recently launched Harrier will leverage the IPL platform to showcase the SUV, engage fans and deliver memorable experiences to them, according to the IPL official website.

Speaking on the development, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said: "We are excited to continue our partnership with TATA Motors and have their newly launched SUV, Harrier, as the Official Partner of the IPL, 2019.

"Harrier will also continue with the very popular Harrier Fan Catch where fans are rewarded Rs 1 lakh for taking a single-handed catch of a six. One lucky fan who wins the most popular Harrier Fan Catch of the season will drive the luxury SUV home."

The 2019 IPL begins on March 23.

