Tata Institute of Social Sciences releases admit card for TISSNET 2021 at tiss.edu; exam to be held on 20 February

Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test (TISSNET 2021) admit card has been released in an online mode.

Candidates who had registered for the examination can download the TISSNET admit card 2021 from the official website tiss.edu. The entrance exam of TISSNET 2021 will be conducted on 20 February in a computer-based mode.

According to a report by NDTV, in order to download the TISSNET 2021 admit card, candidates will have to enter their email-id and password in the login portal. The admit card will have important details such as candidate name, photograph, signature, date of birth, exam centre and timing of exam.

The report adds that candidates have to carry their TISSNET 2021 admit card along with a government photo ID proof to the examination centre.

Here's how to download the TISSNET Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website tiss.edu.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on 'Admission' and then click on 'View Application' given next to 'Masters in Arts Programmes.'

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the email ID and password in the given space and click on the 'Login' tab.

Step 4: They need to click on the 'Hall Ticket Download' option given at the top of the screen.

Step 5: The TISSNET admit card will be displayed on the screen and candidates need to download the TISSNET admit card and take a print out.

According to a report by Scroll, the TATA Institute of Social Sciences offers MA programmes across 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai.

The exam is of 100 minutes and will comprise 100 objective type multiple-choice questions. There will be no negative marking for the test. Candidates who clear it will be eligible to appear for the TISSPAT as well as the Online Personal Interview. An Open (Unreserved) Merit List (OML) will be prepared based on the aggregate mark obtained and finally, a separate category-wise merit list will be prepared.

Story continues

Also See: TISSNET 2021: Registration begins at tiss.edu; entrance exam for MA programmes to be held on 20 Feb

TISS Admission 2020: Tata Institute declares BA Social Sciences merit list; check on tiss.edu

Read more on India by Firstpost.