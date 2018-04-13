Tata Cliq adopts Adobe Experience Cloud to bolster business growth

commerce retailer Tata Cliq, partnered with Adobe to deliver enhanced digital experiences for customers in India. Being the first 'phygital' marketplace that combines online shopping with an offline store experience, Tata Cliq aims to leverage Adobe Experience Cloud to offer personalised, relevant and seamless digital experiences for luxury brand shoppers across Tata Cliq's website, as well as mobile application. In last two years, Tata Cliq has implemented a range of solutions within Adobe Experience Cloud including Adobe Media Optimiser, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Campaign and Adobe Target. "Given India's growth on mobile and internet, vast millennial population, and an increasing customer preference for buying online, the e-commerce industry continues to experience heavy demand and explosive growth. To thrive in this hyper competitive landscape, it is imperative for brands to put customer experiences at the core of their business strategies. We are excited to partner with Tata Cliq to further their long-term vision on digital, and are happy to see Adobe Experience Cloud enabling the company's customer focus and market success," said Adobe's Managing Director for South Asia, Kulmeet Bawa. The partnership has also allowed the brand to streamline customer engagement, enable ease of shopping, and significantly reduce operational costs.