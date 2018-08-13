Tata Chemicals net profit up 14% in Q1

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Tata Chemicals on Monday reported a 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit from operations to Rs 270 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as compared to Rs 236.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Its income from operations on consolidated basis was at Rs. 2,769 crore, up by 10 per cent from Rs 2,527 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company reported that its income from operations for basic chemistry products at Rs 63 crore was up 3 per cent, consumer products segment at Rs 108 crore, up 33 per cent, and specialty products at Rs 116 crore, up 25 per cent.

Company's Managing Director R. Mukundan said: "Our India's Basic Chemistry products business registered a robust performance on the back of improved operational efficiencies, a better sales mix and better realisations.

"On the global front, performance of the North American operations reflects planned shut down and Kenyan operations were impaired by heavy rains."

He also said the consumer business reported a robust growth on the back of higher volumes from Tata Salt.

--IANS

